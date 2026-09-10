Old Trafford will be the cynosure of all eyes with the blockbuster Manchester Derby between Manchester United and Manchester City coming up on September 13. City's new signing Enzo Fernandez spoke about his move from Chelsea and his ambitions to win trophies with City. Speaking on JioHotstar, Manchester City's new midfielder Enzo Fernandez opened up about his arrival and the emotions after joining Manchester City:



"I'm really happy to be here, to be honest. I always dreamed of being at a club as big as Manchester City, so I'm grateful for the opportunity. It's a very emotional moment for me and my family, to take this step at 25 years old, in a football career that I always dreamed of. So, I'm so happy to be here enjoying these first few days I've had at the club, I can already see just how big it is and we're going to enjoy ourselves and win lots of things together."



On the reason behind choosing the number 17 shirt:



"It doesn't have any special meaning, but I'm a great believer in God. I read the Bible and while I was reading the Bible, the transfer was happening, and I was reading a verse, it really touched my heart, so I felt that was the way to go."



On how the Premier League is different from the other tournaments:



I've had many experiences, in Argentine football and in Portugal, and now coming to the Premier League. When I first came here, the physical side was very difficult in my first year, but I kept learning and over time I gained experience and now I feel much more prepared. I really like to keep possession, to link up with my teammates. I'm a box-to-box midfielder, I can defend, attack, assist and score goals, but they are all things I have worked on throughout my career."



On winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 at a young age:



"It was a very special period in my life. I had only played a handful of matches for Argentina, and then to go to the World Cup and have that opportunity to represent my country, my people and my family, it's a huge privilege. And then everything happened as it did, I'm very happy and grateful to have won that title, which will live in history forever. They were moments in my career that I will never forget and that will remain in my heart forever."



On Manchester City's legacy with Argentine players:



"The truth is that great Argentine players have come through here and made history, like Pablo Zabaleta, Julián Alvarez and Nicolas Otamendi. Manchester City, not only in England, but around the world, are one of the biggest clubs in the world, everyone sees it that way, and even more so in Argentina because so many players have come through the country and have made their name in the Premier League. So, for me it's a privilege to be here. I want to give 100 per cent every day and try and take the club as high as possible."



Catch the ‘Manchester Derby' between Manchester United and Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, September 13, 9 PM onwards, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports

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