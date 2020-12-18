Wayne Rooney's son Kai has followed in his father's footsteps by signing for Manchester United. United's record goalscorer posted a picture on social media of the 11-year-old, the oldest of Rooney's four sons, signing a contract at his father's former club.

Rooney accompanied the image with the caption: "Proud day. Kai signing for @manchesterunited. Keep up the hard work son."

Proud day. Kai signing for @ManUtd. Keep up the hard work son pic.twitter.com/tTYuUZj7yn — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) December 17, 2020

Rooney, 38, now in interim charge of Championship club Derby, joined United from Everton in 2004 as a teenager.

The former England striker had a glittering 13-year career at Old Trafford, scoring 253 times in 559 appearances and breaking Bobby Charlton's long-standing goals record in January 2017.

Coleen Rooney, Wayne Rooney's wife, wrote on Instagram: "Special night..... congratulations Kai. I love you and I am so proud of you. Keep trying your best".

