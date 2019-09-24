Virat Kohli Flaunts His ISL Team FC Goa's New Home Jersey At Launch Event

Virat Kohli, co-owner FC Goa, flaunted his Indian Super League (ISL) team FC Goa's new home jersey for the 2019-20 season during the launch event at the Bambolim Athletic Ground in Panjim on Monday. The new jersey is completely orange in colour and resonates the spirit of football in Goa. Virat Kohli on Tuesday shared the pictures from the event and tweeted, "Excited to be a part of @FCGoaOfficial jersey launch for the season. The home kit looks vibrant and resonates with the spirit of football in the state. Wishing the club and it's fans all the very best for the upcoming edition of the @IndSuperLeague".

Excited to be a part of @FCGoaOfficial jersey launch for the season. The home kit looks vibrant and resonates with the spirit of football in the state. Wishing the club and it's fans all the very best for the upcoming edition of the @IndSuperLeague. #ForcaGoa #NowWeRise pic.twitter.com/xg2WKdvjAV — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 24, 2019

"It's always great to come back to Goa. The fans here are so passionate about football and crazy for FC Goa. Coming back here always gives me hope that a sports culture can truly be built in this country. The houses, the cars are adorned with the club colours. It's truly brilliant," Kohli said in a statement.

A crowd of nearly 3,000 was in attendance as the Gaurs launched their new jersey and an annual campaign named 'Be Goa'. The campaign gives strength to the ideology of FC Goa's footballing philosophy which inculcates a winning spirit, a statement said.

Last season's runners-up FC Goa will begin their ISL 2019-20 campaign at home against Chennaiyin FC on October 23.

The ISL 2019-20 season begins on October 20 with Kerala Blasters and ATK playing the season opener.