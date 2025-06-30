One of the factors behind Real Madrid finishing the season without a major trophy was key attacker Vinicius Junior's drastic dip in form. From competing for the Ballon d'Or as Los Blancos won the Champions League and La Liga in the 2023-24 campaign, the Brazilian played well within himself as Madrid ended Carlo Ancelotti's reign second best to Catalan rivals Barcelona. New coach Xabi Alonso was delighted to see the Brazilian winger shine brightly as Real Madrid set up Tuesday's Club World Cup last-16 clash against Juventus.

If the 24-year-old is at his devastating best, along with Kylian Mbappe's impending return following a stomach bug, Madrid have the firepower they need to win the competition.

Vinicius struck and created a goal for Fede Valverde with a backheel assist in the 3-0 win over Salzburg which helped Madrid seal top spot in Group H and avoid Manchester City, who have been the strongest side thus far in the United States.

"I'm very happy because Vini, like any forward, needed that goal," said Alonso.

Vinicius is in a contract tussle with Real Madrid over a new deal, with the Brazilian currently on the books until 2027.

"I hope I can stay here for many years. I've always said it's the club of my life," said Vinicius earlier this week.

"I'm very happy with the coach and all the staff, and I hope I can stay here."

Madrid need the forward to click with last summer's marquee arrival Mbappe, without sacrificing the team's defensive stability.

Los Blancos face Juventus in Orlando hoping to reach the quarter-finals and may be boosted by the return of superstar striker Mbappe, who could link up with Vinicius for the first time under Alonso.

Mbappe missed all three group games and also had to go to hospital after suffering acute gastroenteritis, but has been training normally for several days.

The Spanish coach believes the duo can play together, even though they had teething problems after the French forward arrived, occupying similar spaces.

Mbappe eventually found top form and finished the season with 43 goals across all competitions, while Vinicius netted 22 times without getting close to his very best level.

"They can do it, Vini from the outside, Kylian from the inside... it's not mutually exclusive, things can work, there's individual quality, but we need the team to function," explained Alonso.

'Sacrifices'

Alonso has explained that no player in the Real Madrid starting line-up is free of defensive duties.

Last season Ancelotti lined up regularly with Vinicius, Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo Goes in the side and Madrid paid the price at the back.

"What I am certain of is that we need and want everyone to defend -- the 11 players on the pitch have to be involved defensively," said Alonso before the Salzburg game.

The coach was impressed with Vinicius' work ethic against the Austrians.

"Aside from the goals, I was also really happy with the work he put in," added Alonso.

"He helped to defend, he made sacrifices, he stayed connected with the team, didn't switch off, and that's very important to me."

Alonso will hope Vinicius continues in that vein as Mbappe prepares to make his return, possibly from the bench against Juventus.

Even though the Alonso era is just beginning, the Juve clash and potential quarter-final tie against Borussia Dortmund or Monterrey will be an early test for how the coach can handle utilising both star names together.

