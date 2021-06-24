UEFA said Thursday it was scrapping the away goals rule for all of its club competitions from next season. Introduced in 1965, the rule was used to determine the winner of a two-legged knockout tie in cases where the two teams had scored the same number of goals on aggregate over the two matches. From the 2021-2022 season, if the two teams score the same number of goals over the two legs, the tie will be decided by playing two 15-minute periods of extra time at the end of the second leg.

Ties in which the two teams score the same number of goals over the two legs will now have two 15-minute periods of extra time, and, if required, penalty kicks.#UCL #UWCL #UEL #UYL - UEFA (@UEFA) June 24, 2021

Statistics since the mid-1970s show a clear trend of continuous reduction in the gap between the number of home-away wins (from 61%-19% to 47%-30%) and the average number of goals per match scored at home-away (from 2.02-0.95 to 1.58-1.15) in men's competitions. - UEFA (@UEFA) June 24, 2021

Since 2009/10, the average goals per game have remained very steady in the #UWCL with the overall average of 1.92 for home teams and 1.6 for away teams. - UEFA (@UEFA) June 24, 2021

In the event that the teams score the same number of goals or fail to score at all during extra time, there will then be a penalty shootout.