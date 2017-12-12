 
UEFA And United Nations To Stage 'Match For Solidarity' In April

Updated: 12 December 2017 23:48 IST

UEFA and the United Nations will team up to stage a charity match in Geneva on April 21 next year, European football's governing body said on Tuesday.

UEFA and the United Nations will team up to stage a charity match in Geneva © Facebook

UEFA and the United Nations will team up to stage a charity match in Geneva on April 21 next year, European football's governing body said on Tuesday. Two star-studded teams, managed by Champions League winner Carlo Ancelotti and France coach Didier Deschamps and captained by Luis Figo and Ronaldinho, will take to the field at the Stade de Geneve in a match whose proceeds UEFA says will help "finance international humanitarian and development projects".

"I am honoured to participate in this global event. As the most popular sport in the world, football is uniquely placed to bring people together and to be a force for good," said Figo, who is currently a UEFA football advisor.

"As players, it is great that we can give something back to society and help create a better world."

The coaches and captains will select their teams in the coming months. Former international referee Pierluigi Collina will officiate the contest.

  • UEFA and the UN will team up to stage a charity match in Geneva
  • Two star-studded teams will be managed by Ancelotti and Deschamps
  • The coaches and captains will select their teams
