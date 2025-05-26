Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold said he had "never felt so loved" after fans cheered the departing star as he lifted the Premier League trophy at Anfield on Sunday. Alexander-Arnold said an emotional farewell after coming on for the second half of the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace in Liverpool's last game of the season. Unlike his last home appearance, when he was booed after announcing he was leaving at the end of his contract, the Liverpool-born star was warmly welcomed by fans.

When the Premier League trophy was presented after the game, Liverpool fans saluted the academy graduate, who is ending a 20-year association with the club ahead of an widely-expected move to Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold waved to the crowd and kissed the badge on his shirt, with supporters in the famous Kop stand roaring their approval when he hoisted aloft the trophy in front of them.

"I didn't know what to expect stepping out at Anfield after what had happened a few weeks ago," he told Sky Sports.

"I wanted to play for the club one more time and (Liverpool manager) Arne Slot trusted me to play. To get the reception I got means more than anything.

"I've played hundreds of games for the club but I've never felt so loved and cared for than today.

"Hand on my heart I hope one day the fans will be able to recognise the hard work and everything I have done for the team.

"There wasn't a day, minute, second that I didn't think about the team. Twenty years is a very long time but I've loved every single minute of it. The ups and the downs.

"It's been an honour and privilege to be part of. I'll remember this day. It's very special for me. It goes down as the best day of my life."

'I'm very happy for him'

Slot had criticised Alexander-Arnold on Friday, admitting he was unhappy with the defender's effort in training earlier this season.

That terse parting shot was interpreted as a sign Slot would not give Alexander-Arnold the chance to say goodbye to Liverpool's fans.

But the Dutchman eventually decided to play peacemaker and was pleased the supporters gave Alexander-Arnold a generous reception.

"They were brilliant again today as they were throughout the whole season, as they were towards Trent," he said.

"I'm very happy for him and everyone in and around the club that things worked out the way they did.

"Everybody could see how difficult he had it after the game. That tells you how hard it is to leave a club like this.

"That's all we can try to do, to make it so hard for the players to leave."

Liverpool have been linked with Dutch defender Jeremie Frimpong as a replacement for Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds are also reported to be pursuing a potential club-record deal for Frimpong's Bayer Leverkusen team-mate Florian Wirtz.

"I just want good players and ideally, you sign them as soon as you can," Slot said.

"There is so much hard work already done behind the scenes this season to find out which targets we have and try to sign them.

"Radical changes you will not see because that would be a bit weird if we won the league.

"We need to improve with this team but if we are able to bring new players in, maybe you have to adapt to their qualities as well. But it will never be drastic."

