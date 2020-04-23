Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Tottenham's Eric Dier Charged By FA For Confronting Fan In Stands

Updated: 23 April 2020 23:25 IST

Eric Dier has been charged by England's Football Association for climbing into the stand to confront a supporter after Spurs' FA Cup exit to Norwich.

Tottenhams Eric Dier Charged By FA For Confronting Fan In Stands
Eric Dier has until Friday 8 May 2020 to provide a response. © AFP

Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier has been charged by England's Football Association for climbing into the stand to confront a supporter after Spurs' FA Cup exit to Norwich. The England international could face a lengthy suspension for climbing several rows to intervene after he saw his brother in an argument with a fan at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"It is alleged that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder's actions at the conclusion of the Emirates FA Cup fixture against Norwich City FC on Wednesday 4 March 2020 were improper and/or threatening," the FA said in a statement.

"Eric Dier has until Friday 8 May 2020 to provide a response."

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho was highly supportive of his player after the incident and said he hoped Dier would not be subject to a ban.

"I think Eric Dier did something that we professionals cannot do but in these circumstances, every one of us would do," said Mourinho at the time.
 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Eric Dier Norwich City Norwich City Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier has been charged by England's FA
  • The England international could face a lengthy suspension
  • Jose Mourinho was highly supportive of his player after the incident
Related Articles
Tottenhams Eric Dier Jumps Into Stands To Confront A Fan After FA Cup Defeat. Watch Video
Tottenham's Eric Dier Jumps Into Stands To Confront A Fan After FA Cup Defeat. Watch Video
Tottenham Hotspur Fan Arrested After Banana Skin Thrown Onto Arsenal Pitch
Tottenham Hotspur Fan Arrested After Banana Skin Thrown Onto Arsenal Pitch
Premier League: Sloppy Tottenham Hotspur See Off 10-Man Cardiff To Close On Top Two
Premier League: Sloppy Tottenham Hotspur See Off 10-Man Cardiff To Close On Top Two
World Cup 2018: England Are "Diernamite!" Press Hail End To Penalty Shootout Woe
World Cup 2018: England Are "Diernamite!" Press Hail End To Penalty Shootout Woe
Crystal Palaces Zaha Stuns Chelsea, Spurs Close Gap
Crystal Palace's Zaha Stuns Chelsea, Spurs Close Gap
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.