Timo Werner returned to the Premier League on Tuesday after the German international joined Tottenham on loan for the rest of the season from RB Leipzig. The 27-year-old struggled to shine during a two-year spell at Chelsea between 2020 and 2022 after a £45 million ($57 million) move. Werner scored 23 times in 89 appearances, but did help the Blues lift the Champions League in 2021. However, his return for a second spell at Leipzig has also been far from a success as he fell down the pecking order under Marco Rose. Spurs are in need of attacking reinforcements with captain Son Heung-min away at the Asian Cup for the next month.

Ivan Perisic, Manor Solomon and James Maddison are also sidelined by injury.

"A lot of things attracted me here," Werner told Tottenham's in-house media channels.

"First of all, the talk with the manager. I thought it was a really good talk. He gave me straight away the feeling that I need to join a club, what I want to feel when you talk to a manager and also the tactics and the style, how he wants to play, how he lets the team play.

"For me I thought straight away that it fits perfectly. Then the stadium, to play there every game is something special and also the team, I think we have some very good players. All of it was very interesting to me."

Werner has struck just twice in 14 appearances in all competitions this season.

And Rose said it was only fair to allow him the chance to work his way into Germany's Euro 2024 squad on home soil.

"It's only right that Timo wants to go out on loan. Timo would like to go to the European Championship," said Rose.

"We wish him all the best and we're crossing our fingers for him."

Werner could make his debut when Tottenham visit Manchester United on Sunday.

Spurs sit fifth in the Premier League, just one point outside the top four and six points off leaders Liverpool.

Ange Postecoglou's men will also face holders Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup later this month.

