Thomas Frank said he can handle the pressure to win trophies with Tottenham as he prepared for the start the club's League Cup bid against Doncaster on Wednesday. While many of his fellow Premier League managers use the League Cup to blood youngsters, Frank has pledged to pick a strong team to face third-tier Doncaster in the third-round clash in London. Frank is well aware that Tottenham's Europa League triumph under his predecessor Ange Postecoglou last season has raised expectations among fans.

Postecoglou was axed despite ending Tottenham's 17-year trophy drought because he presided over the club's worst top-flight finish since 1976/77.

Improving on that 17th place is crucial for Frank in his first season after arriving from Brentford, but putting more silverware in the trophy cabinet would also be a feather in his cap.

"I'm very aware of the expectation," said Frank. "I think it's that balance. I would like us to get there where we can compete in all four tournaments throughout the year.

"If you want to compete in all four tournaments, you need to be good enough to pick the right team every single time."

Tottenham last won the League Cup in 2008, while their most recent FA Cup success came in 1991.

They have not been crowned English champions since 1961.

Frank has won three of his first five league games and kicked off Tottenham's Champions League challenge with a victory over Villarreal.

The Dane will be without Ben Davies and Randal Kolo Muani against Doncaster, but Dominic Solanke could be on the bench after the England striker trained on Tuesday.

"I think we're aware that no players can play 60 games of 90 minutes. So, it's that balance we need to hit throughout the season. Not only because we are facing Doncaster," Frank said of his plans.

"We need to hit that perfect number of players that rotates and then a strong team. It will be a strong team."

