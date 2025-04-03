Stuttgart set up a German Cup final clash with third-division Arminia Bielefeld after a 3-1 win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday. Under the watchful eyes of Jurgen Klopp, the new head of global soccer for Leipzig's owners Red Bull, the visitors were outclassed by a strong Stuttgart side. Goals from Angelo Stiller, Nick Woltemade and Jamie Leweling took Stuttgart to victory, putting them on track for a first German Cup triumph since 1997. The victory continues Stuttgart's rise since former Leipzig youth-team coach Sebastian Hoeness took over in April 2023.

"We're going to Berlin," Hoeness told Germany's ZDF.

"Unbelievable. The lads are unbelievable... it's incredible. It's a dream to travel to Berlin.

"We rewarded ourselves with goals at the right moment and when we needed to we defended with passion."

The coach ended his post-match interview early before sprinting across the field to have his picture taken with the rest of the squad in front of the club's ecstatic home fans.

Hoeness has become one of the most sought-after coaches in Europe, having led Stuttgart from relegation candidates to runners-up last season, and now the German Cup final.

The five-time German champions and three-time cup winners will be heavy favourites in Berlin in May, against a Bielefeld side who stunned holders Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.

Leipzig, winners of two of the past three German Cups, had a chaotic lead-up to the match.

On Sunday, the Saxons fired coach Marco Rose, who led them to the trophy two seasons ago, replacing him with interim boss Zsolt Low.

Klopp, a close friend of Rose who brought him to the club while coaching Mainz in 2002 but who signed off on Sunday's decision, was spotted watching on from the stands on Wednesday.

Stiller put the hosts on track five minutes in, smacking home an unstoppable volley from outside the box to give Stuttgart the lead.

Leipzig were stunned but took control soon after. Visiting striker Lois Openda was kept at bay despite three clear chances between the 15 and 35-minute marks.

Woltemade doubled Stuttgart's lead 12 minutes into the second half, sliding the ball under the goalkeeper after a clever one-two with Ermedin Demirovic.

Leipzig hit back almost immediately when Sesko hammered in with 62 minutes gone after beating the offside trap.

The visitors were in the ascendancy and an equaliser looked likely until Woltemade headed goalwards from a Stiller cross, with the ball bouncing to Leweling who tapped in from two yards out.

Three-time winners Stuttgart have not qualified for the final since 2013, when they lost to a treble-bound Bayern, and last won in 1997.

Founded in 2009 and promoted to the top flight for the first time in 2016, Leipzig had previously won four from four German Cup semi-finals.

