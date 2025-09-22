In a move that underscores both ambition and vision, Shrachi Sports Entertainment Network (SSEN), a dedicated sports OTT platform, has officially placed its bid for the broadcasting rights of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and 2030. Valued at approximated USD 2 Million (Rs 18-20 crores), the bid reflects SSEN's ambition to redefine how global football reaches audiences across India and the subcontinents.

If awarded, SSEN intends to stream both the tournaments entirely on a free to view basis. This pioneering model would ensure that millions of fans across India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal and the Maldives can watch the world's greatest sporting event without subscription fees or barriers to entry.

"The bid is more than a business move - it is a commitment to inclusivity and reshaping the future of football consumption in the region. By offering the FIFA World Cup streaming free to fans, we are democratising access to the game and laying the foundation for a long-term legacy that inspires generations" said Mr Tamal Ghosal, Chairman, Shrachi Sports.

The bold proposal builds on SSEN's expanding portfolio of premier sports properties. The network already streams marquee tournaments including the Calcutta Football League and the I-League. In addition, SSEN is the first to stream the Women's Bundesliga and the German Handball Bundesliga, underscoring its credibility as a platform delivering both Indian and international sporting action to mass audiences.

By taking these decisive steps, SSEN signals its determination not only to challenge conventional sports broadcasting models but also to position India as a central hub in the global football narrative.

About Shrachi Sports

Shrachi Sports is the dedicated sports arm of the Shrachi Group, one of India's most trusted and diversified conglomerates with a legacy spanning nearly six decades. With ventures across professional leagues, franchise teams, grassroots academies and digital broadcasting, Shrachi Sports is shaping one of India's most dynamic and inclusive sporting ecosystems. Through its integrated approach, it continues to strengthen Bengal's position as a vibrant hub for sport while contributing to the wider national landscape.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)