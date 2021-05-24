Story ProgressBack to home
Spain Leave Sergio Ramos Out Of Euro 2020 Squad
Sergio Ramos, the 35-year-old Real Madrid captain, "has not been able to compete this season, especially since January," Luis Enrique said.
Spain coach Luis Enrique left veteran defender Sergio Ramos out of his Euro 2020 squad.© AFP
Spain coach Luis Enrique on Monday left veteran defender Sergio Ramos out of his Euro 2020 squad but called up centre-back Aymeric Laporte, who recently switched his football nationality.
Ramos, the 35-year-old Real Madrid captain, "has not been able to compete this season, especially since January," Luis Enrique said.
Laporte, a 26-year-old Manchester City defender, was called up to the France squad three times but never made an appearance for Les Bleus.
