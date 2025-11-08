Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said Friday he was happy to welcome teenage star Lamine Yamal back after the Barcelona forward returned to the Spain squad for World Cup qualifiers with Georgia and Turkey. A groin problem kept Yamal sidelined for Spain's previous two matches before he returned to club action ahead of the Clasico loss to Real Madrid. The spotlight has intensified on Yamal after his confrontation with several Marid players after Barca's 2-1 defeat two weeks ago.

"He's fit again and we are delighted to have him back," De la Fuente said.

Under a barrage of questions concerning Yamal, De La Fuente stood firm.

"The media is ready to pounce on him and this should make him dig in."

"He's just 18 years old, we need to help and guide him so he can mature as a person and a player. His club must back him up and the national set-up too," he said.

Yamal is available to face Georgia on November 15 in Tbilisi followed by Turkey in Seville three days later.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz is also fit again after recovering from a leg injury suffered in the 2-1 Champions League win over Barca at the start of October.

Spain, the European champions, are top of Group E, with automatic qualification for next year's World Cup in their grasp.

While Yamal returns to national duty, De la Fuente will be missing his Barca teammate Pedri and Manchester City's Rodri.

Also out of contention with injury are Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal, Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, and Atletico Madrid defender Robin Le Normand.

