The South African Football Association said it plans to appeal a FIFA ruling that stripped the men's national team of a win in 2026 World Cup qualifying over fielding an ineligible player. The FIFA judgment on Monday to overturn a 2-0 win against Lesotho in March as a 3-0 loss by default knocked South Africa off top spot with two rounds left in a qualifying group that ends in two weeks. SAFA did not have the chance to make legal arguments to the single FIFA judge who decided the case, it claimed in a statement late Monday.

“As SAFA, we are deeply disappointed with this unprecedented outcome,” it said, while acknowledging Teboho Mokoena should not have played against Lesotho after getting yellow cards in two previous games. Two cautions activate a one-game ban.

“We apologize to the nation for this administrative oversight and will reflect on the steps to take at the conclusion of our qualifying campaign,” SAFA added.

The appeals process is set to overlap with its final games, against Zimbabwe on Oct. 10 and Rwanda four days later.

SAFA said it asked for written reasons explaining the ruling and plans to file a formal appeal to FIFA within the required 10 days of getting the document. A further appeal is possible at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Benin now leads the group on goal difference, tied on points with South Africa. Nigeria and Rwanda trail by three points and all have two games to play.

Benin and Rwanda have never qualified for a World Cup, South Africa has not played at one since hosting the 2010 edition, and Nigeria last qualified in 2018.

Only the group winner on Oct. 14 will advance direct to the first 48-team World Cup being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, and take its place in the Dec. 5 tournament draw in Washington DC.

The runner-up in the group could advance to a four-team African playoffs bracket in November. That will decide which African team advances to the intercontinental playoffs bracket played in North America in March.

