Actor and NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) owner John Abraham has come out strongly in support of Indian and foreign footballers playing in the Indian Super League (ISL), following earlier players' collective call for the league to commence. With January already underway and the ISL yet to kick off, frustration has been growing among players. Several players have reportedly sought intervention from FIFA, urging the global governing body to step in and take responsibility for the situation surrounding the league. Reacting to the developments on his official X handle, John Abraham expressed disappointment at how things have unfolded.

"Shame on us ... this is what we have come to," he said.

Shame on us … this is what we have come to. pic.twitter.com/BS5NZIlFvf — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) January 4, 2026

The delay has affected not just Indian footballers but also foreign players who have committed to ISL clubs. As an owner deeply invested in Indian football, John's comments underline the growing concern within the football community over the lack of certainty and communication.

Earlier, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday said that the dates for the Indian Super League (ISL) will be announced next week, following a meeting of its Emergency Committee.

In an official statement, the AIFF said the Emergency Committee met on January 3, to consider and acknowledge the report submitted by the AIFF-ISL Coordination Committee. The Coordination Committee was formed on December 20, 2025, after discussions held during the AIFF Executive Committee meeting and the subsequent Annual General Meeting.

The Coordination Committee was tasked with submitting its report to the AIFF Secretariat by January 2, which was duly complied with. The report was formally acknowledged by the AIFF Emergency Committee, which recommended that the league be conducted by AIFF.

Accordingly, the AIFF will conduct the league and confirmed that the date of commencement of the ISL will be announced next week.