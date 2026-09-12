Sevilla piled more misery on rock-bottom Valencia as midfielder Juan Iglesias's 81st minute strike gave them a 1-0 La Liga victory on Friday. It was a fourth defeat in five games for Valencia this season, who also suffered the humiliation of Barcelona midfielder Rodri being caught on camera calling them "very weak" during last weekend's 5-0 drubbing against the Spanish champions. Rodri came under fire in the Spanish press, which accused him of being disrespectful, but broadcaster Movistar had used a lip-reader to decipher Rodri's comments to team-mates Pau Cubarsi and Raphinha.

It is more than 20 years since Valencia won the last of their six La Liga titles and reached back-to-back Champions League finals.

Their lustre has dimmed since then and they have not even qualified for Europe in seven years.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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