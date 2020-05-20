Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Serie A Group Training Gets Green Light, Decision On Season On May 28

Updated: 20 May 2020 10:49 IST

Italy's sports minister Spadafora said their Scientific Technical Committee has approved the football federation's protocol for resumption of team training.

Serie A Group Training Gets Green Light, Decision On Season On May 28
The fate of the Serie A season will be decided on May 28. © AFP

Italy's Serie A teams have been given the green light to resume group training but will have to wait until May 28 to know whether the season can resume, Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said on Tuesday. Spadafora told Italian television that government scientists had accepted the Italian football federation's (FIGC) revised health protocol. "The Scientific Technical Committee have approved the FIGC protocol for the resumption of team training," Spadafora told Rai. "It is excellent news, collective training can now resume."

Spadafora said he has scheduled a meeting on May 28 with FIGC president Gabriele Gravina and Lega Serie A chief Paolo Dal Pino to decide on the return to competition.

"We will then decide if and when Serie A will restart," he said.

"The important thing will be to restart with the firm intention of completing the championship, then the federations will decide the modalities and formats to be adopted."

The minister said that a controversial measure of isolating team members for two weeks at club facilities to limit the risk of contagion has been withdrawn.

If a player tests positive he will be quarantined for two weeks, while the team will be placed in isolation, and monitored, but can continue to train together.

FIGC president Gravina welcomed a "decisive step on the path of restarting football in Italy".

Gravina said that FIGC Medical Scientific Commission were now working on the protocol for the return to competition.

The Italian season has been on hold since March 9 amid the pandemic which has killed more than 32,000 people in Italy.

Serie A teams have been training individually since May 4, with a government decree suspending all competition until June 14.

Italian players' union president Damiano Tommasi said Tuesday that footballers would need at least a month training before returning to competition.

"Even if some talk about six, at least four weeks would be needed to avoid injuries," said the former Italy and Roma midfielder.

"Caution comes first because at this point you need real certainties from a medical and health point of view."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Italy's Sports Minister said Serie A teams could resume group training
  • He will meet the Italian football federation and Serie A chiefs on May 28
  • A decision on the fate of the Serie A season will be taken then
Related Articles
Coronavirus: Jurgen Klopp Backs Liverpool To Manage Without "Anfield Boost"
Coronavirus: Jurgen Klopp Backs Liverpool To Manage Without "Anfield Boost"
Manchester Citys European Ban Appeal Set For June 8-10
Manchester City's European Ban Appeal Set For June 8-10
German FA, Bayern Munich To Propose Salary Cap For Players To UEFA
German FA, Bayern Munich To Propose Salary Cap For Players To UEFA
Six People From Three Premier League Clubs Test Positive For Coronavirus 
Six People From Three Premier League Clubs Test Positive For Coronavirus 
Watford Captain Troy Deeney Refuses Return To Training
Watford Captain Troy Deeney Refuses Return To Training
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.