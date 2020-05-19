Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

No Serie A Restart Before June 14, Says Italian Federation

Updated: 19 May 2020 09:11 IST

Serie A season has been on hold since March 9 amid the pandemic which has killed more than 32,000 people in Italy.

No Serie A Restart Before June 14, Says Italian Federation
The FIGC announced that all its competitions, including Serie A, will remain suspended until June 14. © AFP

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced on Monday that all its competitions, including Serie A, will remain suspended until June 14. The Lega Serie A had hoped for a return on June 13 but the FIGC has pushed back the date in line with a government decree that all sports competitions in the country be suspended until next month. The FIGC said the choice was made "pending any further... decision by the authorities", suggesting the possibility of a restart on June 13 might still exist.

The Italian season has been on hold since March 9 amid the pandemic which has killed more than 32,000 people in Italy.

But Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Saturday said he needed "more guarantees" before the green light could finally be given for football to resume.

A meeting is planned in the near future between Conte and Italian football bosses.

The government's technical and scientific committee will decide in the coming days if it accepts the new health protocols proposed for a return to group training and competition.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Italy Italy Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Serie A will remain suspended until June 14
  • The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced on Monday
  • The Italian season has been on hold since March 9 amid the pandemic
Related Articles
In Italy, Time Running Out For Serie A Return
In Italy, Time Running Out For Serie A Return
Italys PM Delays Serie A Restart Decision
Italy's PM Delays Serie A Restart Decision
Everton "Appalled" By Moise Keans House Party Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
Everton "Appalled" By Moise Kean's House Party Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
Serie A Season To Be Extended Until August 2
Serie A Season To Be Extended Until August 2
Serie A Commits To Finishing Season After Coronavirus Lockdown
Serie A Commits To Finishing Season After Coronavirus Lockdown
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.