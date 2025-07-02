Former France forward Alexandre Lacazette has signed for Saudi club Neom after the end of his contract at Lyon, the Pro League side announced on Tuesday. The 34-year-old joins fellow ex-Lyon player Said Benrahma at Neom, who were promoted from the Saudi second tier last season. "From the cradle of heritage in Lyon to the frontier of the future at NEOM S.C," Neom said in a social media post. "Sharpshooter @LacazetteAlex has arrived."

Lacazette joined Lyon for a second spell with the team in 2022 from Arsenal and left the club as the second-highest goalscorer in their history with 201 goals.

Neom also announced the signing of Ivorian midfielder Amadou Kone from Reims on Monday.

