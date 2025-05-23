Ivan Toney on Friday earned a surprise recall to Thomas Tuchel's England squad for internationals against Andorra and Senegal. It is a first call-up for the 29-year-old since he left Brentford to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli last August. Toney, who has scored 22 goals in 29 Pro League games for the Saudi champions, made the last of his six England appearances in the Euro 2024 final defeat by Spain. Tuchel has also given a first senior call-up to Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah.

The Sierra Leone-born 25-year-old has played 32 times for Chelsea this season as they chase Champions League qualification and target victory over Real Betis in the UEFA Conference League final on Wednesday.

Manchester City star Phil Foden was left out just days after opening up about his mental health struggles.

Foden, who is struggling with an ankle injury, revealed his mental state has suffered throughout a difficult season for the forward.

He vowed to get his head "mentally right" for next season and will not be involved in this camp.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham was selected despite reports that he needs surgery on a shoulder problem after the Club World Cup, which gets underway in mid-June.

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher are among eight players in the squad who will also be involved in the Club World Cup in the United States.

England face Andorra in a World Cup qualifier in Barcelona on June 7 before a friendly with Senegal in Nottingham three days later.

The Club World Cup starts just five days after England's second game of the international break.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bukayo Saka are back in the international fold after injuries ruled them out of England's wins over Albania and Latvia in World Cup qualifiers in March.

There was no place again for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, with Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke and West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen also left out.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Kyle Walker (AC Milan/ITA)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid/ESP), Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Henderson (Ajax/NED), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli/KSA), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

