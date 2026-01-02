Ruben Amorim said on Friday that there are "no conversations" about potential Manchester United reinforcements in the January transfer window as he juggles a depleted squad. The Red Devils reached the Premier League's midway point sixth in the standings -- just three points behind Liverpool in the final guaranteed Champions League spot. But United, who face Leeds on Sunday, have squandered a number of opportunities in recent weeks to move into the top four, dropping more points in a disappointing 1-1 draw with bottom club Wolves on Tuesday. Amorim suggested at his pre-match press conference on Friday that major reinforcements this month were unlikely, even though he is struggling with a raft of absentees as a result of injuries and international duty.

The Portuguese manager's tone appears to have changed just two weeks after he said "we will see" whether there would be any movement.

"The transfer window is not going to change," Amorim said. "We have no conversations in this moment to have any change in the squad.

"There's a process, there's an idea that is going to continue.

"We are near the places of the Champions League, but we are near also... eight teams behind us, so let's focus on the next game. Just that. Our focus is to win the next game."

United were reportedly interested in signing Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, who is understood to be on his way to Manchester City, while Joshua Zirkzee and Kobbie Mainoo are among those linked with a January exit.

Asked if any players had knocked on his door and asked to leave, Amorim said: "No, none. I don't expect them to come to me to ask anything."

United look set to be without eight players for Sunday's match against Leeds at Elland Road, with injuries compounding the absence of the Africa Cup of Nations trio of Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo and Noussair Mazraoui.

Captain Bruno Fernandes has been sidelined along with Mason Mount and Mainoo, while defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire have missed recent games.

Leeds, unbeaten in six matches, are searching for a first home win against their arch-rivals since September 2002 and Amorim said that his men must be prepared for a hostile atmosphere.

"Of course I will try to put a team that is ready to cope with that and then I will try to read the game and try to understand what I should do to help them to win the game," he said.

"They have to (handle the atmosphere). It's a game in a hostile environment but they need to be ready, and they need to experience that.

"But it's going to be hard for any player, even the guys with a lot of experience."