Gian Piero Gasperini was unveiled as new coach of Italian side Roma on Friday after nine hugely successful years at the helm of Atalanta. Gasperini, 67, joins Roma on a three-year-deal after turning Atalanta into one of Italy's best teams, winning the Europa League last year. Departing coach Claudio Ranieri stepped down after Roma finished fifth in Serie A, but was on hand to welcome Gasperini, and stood beside the new man as Roma presented him.

"Gasperini's career is defined by its creative tactics, dedication to hard work, and exceptional player development," Roma said on their website.

"Both ownership and Claudio Ranieri believe Gasperini is the right man for the mission."

Gasperini has chosen Roma over Juventus who tried to convince him to move to Turin.

Gasperini is a spiky character prone to angry outbursts at journalists and he will have to deal with both an expectant, highly-strung fanbase and an intense media environment in the Italian capital.

Roma last qualified for the Champions League in 2017.

They narrowly missed out on a spot in Europe's top club competition after a surge up the table under local hero Ranieri fell just short.