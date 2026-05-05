Roma eased past Fiorentina 4-0 on Monday to move within a point of the final Champions League spot in Serie A. Gianluca Mancini, Wesley and Mario Hermoso made all but sure of victory in a clinical opening 34 minutes in the Italian capital before Niccolo Pisilli added a fourth goal in the second half to keep up the pressure on Juventus in fourth. Fifth-placed Roma head to Parma in 12th on Sunday with Como in sixth travelling to relegated Hellas Verona earlier in the day and Juve on 65 points heading to Lecce on Saturday.

Napoli are second on 70 points and AC Milan on 67 are the other contenders for the four Champions League berths with three rounds of the season to play.

The battle for the Scudetto was ended on Sunday after Inter Milan beat Parma 2-0 to claim their third league crown in six seasons.

Gian Piero Gasperini's Roma were without Morocco midfielder Neil El Aynaoui due to suspension with Frenchman Manu Kone taking his place from the victory over Bologna on April 25.

After just 13 minutes, the hosts led as club captain Mancini opened the scoring from a Pisilli header.

Brazil winger Wesley doubled the Romans' lead four minutes later with a first-time shot.

The game was then over as a contest nine minutes before the break as Kone set-up Spain left-back Hermoso.

Just before the hour mark Italy midfielder Pisilli scored his first goal since February with a header rub salt into La Viola's wounds.

Earlier, Dutch attacker Tijjani Noslin scored a 92nd minute winner as Lazio edged Cremonese 2-1 as Jamie Vardy's side remain four points from safety.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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