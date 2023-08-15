Manchester City's promising young defender Rico Lewis signed a "dream" five-year contract with the treble winners on Tuesday. Lewis made 23 appearances for City last season as Pep Guardiola's side lifted the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup. The 18-year-old, who can play as a full-back or in midfield, joined City's academy as an eight-year-old and progressed through the youth ranks into Guardiola's squad. England Under-21 international Lewis, who started in the champions' season-opening win at Burnley on Friday, is now contracted to City until at least 2028.

"It's been an unbelievable year for me and now to sign this contract is a dream come true," Lewis said.

"As a City fan I can remember watching us winning trophies when I was young and it's the only place I've wanted to be.

"To know I'm going to be here until 2028 is fantastic and I can't wait to keep working and keep improving."

Lewis underlined his vast potential when he became the youngest player to score on their first Champions League start last season, netting against Sevilla to break a record set by former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

City's director of football Txiki Begiristain added: "Rico is a really intelligent footballer and is already a mature and reliable member of the squad.

"He absorbs every single piece of information Pep gives him, which for a player of his age is special.

"We are very proud to have watched his journey through the academy and to see him playing with such confidence in the first team.

"His energy and hunger around the squad is contagious and we believe he can help to bring more success in the coming years."

