Lionel Messi returned from injury as a reserve and scored in the 84th minute to spark Inter Miami over the defending MLS champion Los Angeles Galaxy 3-1 on Saturday. The iconic 38-year-old Argentine striker was back on the field for Miami after suffering what Inter coach Javier Mascherano had called a "minor muscle injury" -- an apparent hamstring strain -- in Inter's August 2 Leagues Cup victory over Mexican side Necaxa. Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, who missed a Leagues Cup win over Pumas UNAM and last weekend's MLS loss at Orlando City, was on the bench as a reserve before entering in the second half, replacing Telasco Segovia.

Jordi Alba scored for Miami in the 43rd minute but Joseph Paintsil equalized for the Galaxy in the 59th minute.

Messi scored in the 84th and Luis Suarez added an insurance tally in the 89th off an assist from Messi to produce the final victory margin.

Messi, the reigning MLS Most Valuable Player, has 19 goals and 10 assists in 19 MLS appearances for Miami this season.

He also has the Herons into the quarter-finals of the Leagues Cup, which they won in 2023 just after Messi's arrival. Miami will play Tigres in a Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.

Inter Miami rank fourth in the MLS Eastern Conference, six points behind MLS leaders Philadelphia but with three matches in hand.

South Korean international and former Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min picked up his first MLS victory in his first MLS start as LAFC won 2-0 at New England.

Son, who helped LAFC take a draw in Chicago last week as a reserve in his league debut, assisted on the LAFC win-clinching goal by Mathieu Choiniere in the fourth minute of second half stoppage time.

Marco Delgado scored LAFC's first goal in the 51st minute.

LAFC rank fifth in the Western Conference, nine points adrift of pace-setting San Diego with two matches in hand.

