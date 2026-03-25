Trailing Barcelona by four points in La Liga and preparing to face Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid are making headlines across the globe for a bizarre reason. A report has shared some shocking details about the club's medical staff, putting its structure under intense scrutiny. Since these revelations surfaced, the Spanish giants have faced heavy criticism across various platforms. Reports suggest that Real Madrid's medical team scanned the wrong knee of Kylian Mbappe during an MRI in December 2025, leading to a misdiagnosis and prolonged injury struggles.

Not only that, but part of the controversial claims allege that the club even turned to AI tools such as ChatGPT for supplement suggestions, raising serious questions about medical professionalism.

The Kylian Mbappe Misdiagnosis

It has been reported by The Athletic that Real Madrid's medical team mistakenly performed an MRI scan on Mbappé's right knee, while the injured knee was the left one. Since the right knee was healthy, the scan showed no issues, and the Frenchman was cleared to continue playing. As the problem remained undiagnosed, Mbappé went on to feature in three more matches, worsening his condition.

The mistake was only realised later when a new scan was conducted on the correct knee. By then, it was discovered that Mbappé had suffered a partial tear in the posterior ligament of his left knee.

BREAKING: Real Madrid's medical staff diagnosed Kylian Mbappé's WRONG KNEE when he first got injured.



They checked his right knee, and told him everything's fine, when the actual injury was in his left knee.



He then went back to playing for Real Madrid while his knee was… pic.twitter.com/FveKD0hC2M — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 24, 2026

Using ChatGPT for Nutritional Supplements

Real Madrid's former nutritionist, Itziar Gonzalez, claimed that AI tools like ChatGPT were being relied upon by the club's staff for areas such as nutritional supplements. The timing of these claims has raised further questions about how Real Madrid are being run.

BREAKING: Real Madrid's former nutrition specialist Itziar González implying that Real Madrid's medical staff use ChatGPT to give supplements to the players. pic.twitter.com/9FYcTgkUuk — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 24, 2026

Gonzalez, who was dismissed by the club in December, had already made accusations against Los Blancos at the time. In an interview, she levelled serious allegations against the medical staff, describing them as "ignorant, well-connected narcissists who only harm the players." She advised the club to seek competent, educated professionals instead.