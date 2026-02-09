Real Madrid vs Valencia Live Streaming La Liga: Real Madrid will have the chance to cut the gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona to just one point as they take on Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium on Monday (IST). Hansi Flick's men cruised 3-0 past Mallorca on Saturday to put the pressure back on Alvaro Arbeloa's side as a defeat in Valencia could further dent their hopes of a comeback in the title race. However, the record champions have won six consecutive league games, since their last setback in December, a 2-0 loss at home against Celta Vigo.

Real Madrid will be without star forward Vinicius Junior and midfielder Jude Bellingham for the trip to Valencia. Vinicius will miss the game because of an accumulation of yellow cards, while Bellingham is out due to an injury.

Real Madrid vs Valencia LIVE Streaming, La Liga 2025-26 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga match will take place on Monday, February 9 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Valencia vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match be held?

The Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga match will be held at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga match start?

The Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)