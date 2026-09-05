Real Madrid vs Real Betis Live Streaming La Liga Live Telecast: Real Madrid look to continue their brilliant run as they take on Real Betis in the fourth round of La Liga. It is predicted to be a big test for Real Madrid after Jose Mourinho's side scored 10 goals in their first three games. Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham have been enjoying a brilliant run of form and they will once again be the big factors in the match. Betis began their campaign with back-to-back 1-0 victories but ended up suffering a massive 2-5 loss against Levante.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis LIVE Streaming, La Liga 2026-27 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga match will take place on Saturday, September 5 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga match be held?

The Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga match will be held at the Estadio de La Cartuja.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga match start?

The Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga match will be not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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