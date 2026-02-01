Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano LIVE Streaming, La Liga: Real Madrid take on Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, aiming to keep pace with league leaders and arch-rivals Barcelona. Alvaro Arbeloa's side enter this match after a devastating 4-2 defeat to Benfica that saw them miss out on a Top 8 spot in the UEFA Champions League group stage. The reception that Real Madrid players get from their home fans at the Santiago Bernabeu could be the biggest talking point again, but on the pitch, Los Blancos will be looking to extend their five-game winning streak in La Liga. A win would keep Real Madrid just one point off Barcelona at the top, and ease pressure on the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and co.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano LIVE Streaming, La Liga 2025-26 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match will take place on Sunday, February 1 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match be held?

The Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match will be held at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match start?

The Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)