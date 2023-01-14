Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said his team are still hungry for success ahead of their Spanish Super Cup final showdown against rivals Barcelona on Sunday. The Catalans failed to win a trophy last season and are looking for their first since coach Xavi arrived in November 2021, while Real Madrid won a Champions League and La Liga double. The sides meet in a Clasico at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Ancelotti thinks his players will be equally motivated, despite their success.

"We are talking about players that started winning in 2013, have kept winning and have never filled their stomachs and they never will fill them," Ancelotti told reporters Saturday.

"We are at a very demanding club that doesn't allow you to think your stomach is full."

Madrid are the record 14 time-Champions League winners, with five of those trophies arriving from 2014 onwards.

"All titles are important for this club, titles give motivation, confidence, there's a lot at stake in this game," continued Ancelotti.

Sponsored by Vuukle

"We fight each day for this, to get to a final. The team is motivated and comfortable too, because we are used to playing under this type of pressure, that's why we have a lot of confidence."

Featured Video Of The Day

Virat Kohli Gets To 45th ODI Ton