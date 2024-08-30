Real Madrid had a second-half Vinicius Junior penalty to thank as the Spanish champions avoided a first league loss of the season in a 1-1 draw at Las Palmas on Thursday. The Brazilian converted from the spot in the 69th minute after Alex Suarez was found guilty of handball. Madrid had gone 1-0 down after a fifth-minute Alberto Moleiro goal. It was a second draw in three La Liga outings for Real and leaves the capital club fourth in the standings, four points off archrivals Barcelona.

In the day's other match, Girona put Osasuna to the sword in a crushing 4-0 victory.

Osasuna could only muster a single shot -- not on target -- in a game in which they won no corners and had just two touches in Girona's penalty box.

Bryan Gil opened the scoring in the 34th minute, before Viktor Tsygankov and Abel Ruiz hit goals in a quick-fire three-minute period around 53 minutes to put the game out of reach.

Uruguay's Cristhian Stuani wrapped up the dominant win with a fourth goal at the death.

