Paris Saint-Germain cruised into the French Cup semi-finals after thrashing fourth-tier Stade Briochin 7-0 on Wednesday, while second-tier Dunkerque came from two goals down to beat Brest 3-2. Joao Neves drilled PSG ahead at Roazhon Park, the home of fellow Ligue 1 side Rennes, and the holders struck again before half-time through Goncalo Ramos. Portugal international Ramos added another from the penalty spot early in the second half, with Desire Doue increasing the lead before Ramos completed his hat-trick on 58 minutes.

Senny Mayulu made it six before Ousmane Dembele came off the bench to round off the scoring as the record 15-time cup winners ended the fairytale run of their opponents from Brittany, who had stunned Nice in the previous round.

"We played at a very good level today. We would have had problems if that wasn't the case," said PSG coach Luis Enrique, who is preparing his team to face Lille on Saturday and Liverpool next week in the Champions League last 16.

Ligue 2 promotion chasers Dunkerque upset Brest courtesy of two late goals from substitute Opa Sangante, reaching the last four of the competition for the first time since 1929.

Brest led through a Mathias Pereira Lage strike before Bendjaloud Youssouf's own goal put the hosts 2-0 up on the hour, but Dunkerque captain Vincent Sasso pulled one back before Sangante's heroics capped a remarkable fightback.

"I told the players we were capable of turning the game around. Even when we were 2-0 down, when I sent players on I told them if we scored a goal we would get back into it," said Dunkerque coach Luis Castro.

"Opa was injured and I thought he wasn't going to play today. But we needed him for 30 minutes and he didn't do badly," beamed Castro, whose side had already knocked out Ligue 1 clubs Auxerre and Lille en route to the last eight.

Fourth-tier Cannes reached the semi-finals on Tuesday along with Reims, with the draw to be held on Thursday.

