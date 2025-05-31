PSG vs Inter, UEFA Champions League Final LIVE Streaming: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final 2024/25. PSG, coached by Luis Enrique, are aiming for their very first Champions League title, which would also confirm a treble for them in the ongoing season. On the other hand, Inter are playing their second UCL final in three years, and will be aiming to win their fourth title, having lost to Manchester City in the 2023 final. A number of stars will be on show, with PSG being headlined by Ousmane Dembele and Inter being led by Lautaro Martinez.

Here are the LIVE Streaming details of Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League Final 2025 Live Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch?

When will the PSG vs Inter Milan, Champions League final match take place?

The PSG vs Inter Milan, Champions League final match will take place on Sunday, June 1 (IST).

Where will the PSG vs Inter Milan, Champions League final match be held?

The PSG vs Inter Milan, Champions League final match will be held at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

What time will the PSG vs Inter Milan, Champions League final match start?

The PSG vs Inter Milan, Champions League final match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the PSG vs Inter Milan, Champions League final match?

The PSG vs Inter Milan, Champions League final match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the PSG vs Inter Milan, Champions League final match?

The PSG vs Inter Milan, Champions League final match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)