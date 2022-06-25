Pogba will soon be playing for ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super league (ISL). No, not Paul Pogba but his elder brother Florentin! The Guinean professional footballer is a defender and joins the Indian football giants from French Ligue 2 club FC Sochaux-Montbeliard. The 31-year-old has earlier played for clubs like Saint-Étienne and Atlanta United. He also represented the France U-20 national team before switiching to the Guinea side at the senior level. He has signed a two-year contract with ATK Mohun Bagan.

The ATK Mohun Bagan team finished runners-up in the 2020-21 edition of ISL and then finished third in the league phase in the 2021-22 season.

Meanwhile, recently, the Indian football team reaped a good harvest of its impressive Asian Cup qualification campaign as it gained two places to jump to 104th in the latest FIFA world rankings released on Thursday. The Blue Tigers are placed just below New Zealand (103rd), who missed out on a 2022 FIFA World Cup spot after losing to Costa Rica 0-1 in the intercontinental play-off earlier this month. India's ranking among Asian Football Confederation members, however, still remained static at 19th place. Iran retained the top spot among AFC countries at 23rd place.

The Sunil Chhetri-led side had their best ever Asian Cup qualification campaign earlier this month when they won all three of their league matches to top group D and secure a place in the 24-team Finals to be held in 2023.

This was India's fifth overall qualification and the first time the country qualified for back-to-back Asian Cups.

In the overall rankings, Brazil remained on top, three months after taking the top spot from Belgium (2nd).

Argentina jumped one place to third at the expense of France (4th) who paid the price for four winless games in the UEFA Nations League.

England, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal and Denmark complete the top-10.

The next FIFA world ranking will be out on August 25.