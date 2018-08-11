 
Paul Pogba Wants More Trophies After World Cup Win

Updated: 11 August 2018 10:24 IST

Paul Pogba is hungry to win more trophies for Manchester United. © AFP

Fresh from inspiring France to win the World Cup, Paul Pogba is hungry to win more trophies for Manchester United after captaining the Red Devils to a winning Premier League start with a 2-1 victory over Leicester on Friday. Thrown straight back into action after just returning to pre-season training on Monday, Pogba opened the scoring from the penalty spot after resisting Alexis Sanchez's pleas to take the spot-kick.

"Winning the World Cup is in the past. I like challenges, I want to progress and win more trophies," said Pogba.

"We don't have a penalty taker, it's how we feel and I decided to take it. Maybe on the next game I leave it to Alexis."

United boss Jose Mourinho has predicted a difficult season ahead after not getting the backing he wanted from the club's board in the transfer market.

Pogba himself was linked with a move to Barcelona after being routinely dropped by Mourinho last season.

But he is hopeful of building on a positive start and closing the gap on champions Manchester City after finishing 19 points behind their local rivals last season.

"We should start the Premier League with a win and we did," he added. "The performance was OK, but we want (it) to go up."

Comments
Topics : Manchester United Paul Pogba English Premier League Football
Highlights
  • Paul Pogba is hungry to win more trophies for Manchester United
  • Manchester United beat Leicester City 2-1
  • Pogba opened the scoring from the penalty spot
