Liverpool defeated Manchester City 3-1 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday to win the Community Shield after a gap of 16 years. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohammed Salagh and Darwin Nunez got among the scoring sheet to ensure that Liverpool walks away with a trophy. As a result of this win, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has now every domestic title in the UK. Nunez was the star of the show as he came off the bench to win a penalty and score his first goal since moving to Liverpool to Benfica.

After the win, Liverpool's official Twitter handle shared a video of entire Liverpool squad humming to the tunes of DJ Calvin Harris' hit track 'One Kiss Is All It Takes".

One kiss is all it takes pic.twitter.com/UaQ7QYq185 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 30, 2022

Trent Alexander-Arnold's blistering strike gave Liverpool a deserved half-time lead in Leicester. But it was City's other new forward who hauled Pep Guardiola's men back into the game after the break as Julian Alvarez equalised.

Tying down Mohamed Salah to a new three-year deal was Liverpool's other major piece of summer business and the Egyptian was deadly from the penalty spot after Nunez's header was handled by Ruben Dias. The Uruguayan then got his own glory moment by stooping to head home in stoppage time before tearing off his shirt in celebration.

Victory saw Liverpool win the traditional season curtain-raiser for the first time since 2006 and lay down an early marker in what is expected to be another battle between the sides for the Premier League title.

City had held off the Reds to win the Premier League for a fourth time in five years by a point in a thrilling finale to last season.

(With AFP inputs)