Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh expressed delight after meeting Lionel Messi in Mumbai on Sunday, during the football legend's Mumbai leg of the GOAT India Tour. Messi, after Kolkata and Hyderabad, completed the third pit stop of his GOAT India Tour with Mumbai. The football legend, along with Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, dazzled fans at the Wankhede Stadium. They also met Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri, cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar, and the CM of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis. Former India and Mumbai Indians cricketer Harbhajan Singh also met Messi, Suarez, and De Paul, along with his family, and he uploaded a photo of them on social media.

Harbhajan expressed his excitement after meeting Lionel Messi, calling him the "one and only GOAT," and thanked the organiser of Messi's India tour, authorities and the Mumbai Police for taking care of the event..

"What a day meeting with one and only G.O.A.T Lionel Messi. Thank you Rony Satadaru for making it happen. Great host CCI Mumbai & well done Mumbai Police. Great Job done," Harbhajan Singh said on X.

The event at Wankhede Stadium featured a lively start with DJ Chetas playing popular songs and cultural dance performances. A friendly football match followed between Indian Stars (including Tiger Shroff, Jim Sarbh, and players like Bala Devi) and Mitra Stars (featuring Sunil Chhetri and Bengaluru FC teammates).

The highlight was Lionel Messi's arrival with Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, greeted by loud cheers. Messi met players, shared a moment with Chhetri, and kicked footballs into the crowd. He gifted a signed Argentina jersey to Chhetri and was felicitated by Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, who also presented Messi with a memento.

The event concluded with a historic moment as Sachin Tendulkar presented Messi with a Team India jersey and they posed for photos together with Fadnavis and Messi's teammates.

