Nuno Mendes scored a late winner as Paris Saint-Germain survived the second-half sending-off of Achraf Hakimi to beat Strasbourg 2-1 on Sunday and reclaim top spot in Ligue 1. A dramatic game in Alsace saw PSG goalkeeper Matfei Safonov save Joaquin Panichelli's early penalty for Strasbourg, before Senny Mayulu gave the visitors the lead. Guela Doue, elder brother of PSG star Desire, levelled for the home side before the half-hour mark, but Portugal left-back Mendes headed in the winner for the reigning French and European champions in the 81st minute. Luis Enrique's team had been reduced to 10 men on 74 minutes as Moroccan star Hakimi was sent off for a high tackle on Panichelli -- he was initially shown a yellow card only for the punishment to be upgraded to red after a VAR check.

Having missed out on direct qualification for the Champions League last 16 in midweek following a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United, PSG bounced back here to make it six successive Ligue 1 victories.

As a result, they are two points clear at the top of the table from Lens, who defeated Le Havre 1-0 on Friday.

"We were fortunate to win this match when most people would have thought it was impossible," said Luis Enrique.

"It was not our best performance. In the end I don't know if we deserved to win or not but it was very important."

For Strasbourg, the defeat was their first in four matches under new English coach Gary O'Neil, appointed last month after Liam Rosenior left for Chelsea.

They remain seventh, but are only two points adrift of Lille in fifth.

Strasbourg were awarded a penalty following a VAR check after PSG captain Marquinhos blocked a shot with his arm.

However, Safonov dived to his right to keep out the penalty by Argentina striker Panichelli.

"He is the best goalkeeper I have ever worked with when it comes to stopping penalties," Luis Enrique said of the Russian.

Mayulu then prodded PSG into the lead, only for Doue to finish off a fine move to equalise by turning in Ben Chilwell's cross.

Strasbourg must have hoped they could go on to win the game after Moroccan star Hakimi was sent off on his first Ligue 1 appearance in three months, but Mendes headed in Warren Zaire-Emery's cross to take the points back to Paris.

"I am really proud of the team but really disappointed that we somehow found a way to lose, because I thought we were excellent and created the better chances," said O'Neil.

"Many teams lose to PSG just defending but we were in the game the whole way -- it does give us the belief that we can go again."

Lyon 10 in a row

Elsewhere, Lyon continued their excellent run of form with a 1-0 win over Lille to make it 10 straight victories in all competitions and further boost their chances of Champions League qualification.

Danish midfielder Noah Nartey scored the only goal late in the opening half, a first for the 20-year-old since his arrival from Brondby last month.

The seven-time French champions have now won every game since losing at Lorient in early December, including five on the bounce in Ligue 1.

That form has allowed Paulo Fonseca's side -- also boosted by the arrival of Brazil striker Endrick on loan from Real Madrid -- to cement their grip on fourth place, which brings with it a spot in next season's Champions League qualifying rounds.

With 39 points, Lyon trail Marseille in third only on goal difference and are seven clear of Lille, for whom this was a sixth loss in seven matches in 2026.

Marseille followed their exit from the Champions League during the week by squandering a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Paris FC on Saturday -- OM and OL are nine points worse off than PSG.

Sunday's other results saw Nice come from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Brest, while Toulouse drew 0-0 with Auxerre and Angers defeated bottom side Metz 1-0. The weekend's big winners were Monaco, who hammered Rennes 4-0 on Saturday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)