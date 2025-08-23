NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour, Durand Cup final Live Streaming: The Durand Cup is set for a fascinating final on Saturday at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata as NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) take on Diamond Harbour FC (DHFC) with the defending champions facing a team experiencing a dream debut campaign. NorthEast United FC remain the only ISL side left in the tournament, but standing between them and the trophy is an in-form Diamond Harbour FC, who have already shown they can beat anyone on their day.

NorthEast United FC have carried themselves like defending champions throughout the tournament. They topped their group without too much fuss and then showed their strength in the knockouts, putting four past Bodoland FC in the quarter-finals before edging Shillong Lajong FC in the semis.

While NEUFC have lived up to expectations, the real story of this year's Durand Cup has been the rise of Diamond Harbour FC. The West Bengal side, formed only in 2020, is playing in the tournament for the very first time. Yet, they have produced stunning results to reach the final.

In the quarter-finals, they defeated Jamshedpur FC 2-0, announcing themselves as serious contenders. They went one better in the semi-final, upsetting Kolkata giants East Bengal FC 2-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium.

That victory has made them the talk of the town, with supporters rallying behind their fairytale journey. For a side that entered the tournament without any expectations, reaching the Durand Cup final is already a massive achievement.

When will the NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour, Durand Cup 2025 final take place?

The NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour, Durand Cup 2025 final will take place on Saturday, August 23.

Where will the NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour, Durand Cup 2025 final be held?

The NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour, Durand Cup 2025 final will be held at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Kriranga in Kolkata.

What time will the NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour, Durand Cup 2025 final start?

The NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour, Durand Cup 2025 final will start at 5:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour, Durand Cup 2025 final?

The NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour, Durand Cup 2025 final will be televised live on on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour, Durand Cup 2025 final?

The NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour, Durand Cup 2025 final will be live streamed on the Sony LIV platform.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the official broadcaster)

With IANS Inputs