The Nick Woltemade to Bayern Munich transfer rumours might be progressing with the same steam but there's still some room left before the deal can be called 'dead'. Though Bayern aren't willing to match Stuttgart's asking price for the young striker, things can change before the transfer window concludes. While Bayern's interest in the young German is concrete, some critics haven't managed to wrap their heads around the extravagant interest from the Bundesliga champions. Before the start of the German Super Cup in Stuttgart, former Bayern striker Claudio Pizarro was asked about what makes Woltemade such an interesting player for Bayern.

Pizarro is one of the top-scoring players in Bundesliga history, spent the finest period of his career with Bayern. Being a Peruvian in the Bundesliga, Pizarro is well aware of the dearth of traditional No. 9s in Germany. Seeing Woltemade who incredible promise, Pizarro knew that Bayern would not want to miss out on the opportunity of signing such a talent.

"First for Bayern that he's German, of course, when a German player is doing well then Bayern is like okay the satellites are on. I know him really well, I played with him when he was 17 in Bremen and I could see how he improved and I think that's something special. He was learning a lot in the first year and then suddenly last year he did a great job and I think there's still space that he can learn more for that, so I think he's a good player," Pizarro said.

When asked about the lack of top quality strikers in Germany in recent times, Pizarro sees a potential in Woltemade that can finally bridge this gap.

"We see the history, the German strikers were always tough, big guys scoring a lot of goals and in the last years you didn't see that much, so I think it's going to be something special to get a player like that again in the German team. He has to learn still because he's really big, but sometimes he doesn't use his body like he used to or score many goals with the head, but as I said, he still needs a little bit of time to improve in some things, but I think he's a great player," Pizarro asserted.