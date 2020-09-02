Story ProgressBack to home
PSG Star Neymar Tests Positive For Coronavirus: Report
Neymar is reportedly among three Paris Saint-Germain players to test positive for coronavirus.
Neymar has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.© AFP
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, the world's most expensive footballer, has tested positive for coronavirus, sources told AFP on Wednesday. The 28-year-old Brazilian has COVID-19 as well as his Argentinian teammates Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, the same anonymous sources said.
More to follow...
