Brazilian football team superstar Neymar was reportedly left a massive amount of money by a billionaire who recently died. According to media reports, the billionaire from Brazil left the footballer 846 million pounds (around Rs 10077 Crore) in his will. Although the billionaire was reportedly from the same country as Neymar, he never met the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and FC Barcelona star. The unidentified billionaire did not have any wife or children and according to Brazilian media, the will was formalised at an office in Porto Alegre and authenticated by two witnesses on June 12.

The local media further claimed that the billionaire chose Neymar because 'identifies with [him] on a personal level'. The personal reportedly admired Neymar for the relationship that he shares with his father - something that reminded him of his own family bonds.

Although the entire inheritance was left to the star footballer, Neymar can only be acknowledged as the billionaire's hair after proper clearance is provided in front of the Brazilian courts.

Neymar has not commented on the entire matter till now.

Brazil has already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, and strikers Neymar, Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo were left out of the latest squad.

Neymar suffered a muscle injury in training last Thursday, his Santos club said.

Asked about the absence of Neymar, who has received more playing time for Santos in the last two months, Ancelotti said, “We don't need to test him.”

Brazil, third in South American qualifying, hosts eliminated Chile at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro. Five days later, Brazil is at Bolivia, which is fighting for a spot in the international qualifying playoffs.

