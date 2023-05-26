Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted on Friday to being "a bit nervous" ahead of his former side Borussia Dortmund's title-deciding match on Saturday. Currently two points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga, Dortmund will lift the title if they win at home against Mainz. Dortmund have not won the title since 2011-12, when Klopp was in the Westfalen Stadium dugout. Asked if he was following the title race in Germany, Klopp told reporters in Liverpool "yes, I'm not dead, I'm alive."

"I'm a bit nervous to be honest" the 55-year-old German admitted, saying there were "ups and downs, (but) it looks like they can do it."

Dortmund can still lift the title without a victory on Saturday, provided they equal or better Bayern's result away at Cologne, with all games kicking off at the same time.

Bayern have won the last ten German titles since Klopp took Dortmund to the championship and the manager said he hoped for change at the top.

"I can imagine Bayern see it differently but it's not fun if the same team always becomes the champion and we all know Bayern will strike back next year anyway.

"Nobody thinks they have done it already. It's a big one and I just hope they will get through it. It will be massive."

Klopp, who spent seven years at Dortmund after joining from Mainz where he started as a player before taking them to the first division as a coach, said this was a rare occasion where he picked a side in a battle between his former clubs.

"I can say in this case I would be happy if Dortmund win against Mainz for once. It's no problem."

Klopp said the task was a little easier now that European football was "off the table" for Mainz, who are ninth going into the final day.

"Yes, I hope Dortmund will win. I think it's long enough. I know (Dortmund manager) Edin (Terzic) very well. I know a lot of people very well at Dortmund.

"We were always in contact and we are now in contact and I know what it would mean to the city and in general."

If successful against Mainz, Dortmund will hold a parade on Sunday, where upwards of 250,000 people are expected to attend.

Klopp won two Bundesliga titles and one German Cup with Dortmund, while also taking them to the 2012-13 Champions League final, which they lost 2-1 at Wembley to Bayern.