Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen has tested positive for coronavirus on his return to Italy, his Serie A club Napoli confirmed on Friday. The 21-year-old has been sidelined since last November after dislocating his shoulder while representing Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations. The former Lille player tested positive for Covid-19, on his return from Belgium, where the club had authorised him to continue his convalescence. "Napoli can confirm that Victor Osimhen has tested positive for COVID-19 following his return to Italy," Napoli said in a statement.

"Osimhen is currently asymptomatic and has not come into contact with the rest of the squad."

Napoli paid French club Lille a club record fee of up to 80 million euros ($94.6 million) to bring the forward to southern Italy on a five-year deal last summer.

Osimhen has scored two goals in six league appearances, but has not played since November 8 because of his shoulder injury.

The positive test could rule him out of the Italian Super Cup against Juventus on January 20 in Reggio Emilia.

Napoli are fifth in Serie A and travel to Cagliari on Sunday as the Italian league returns after the Christmas break.