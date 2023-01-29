Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Saturday his team were in a "results crisis" ahead of next month's Champions League last 16 first leg with Paris Saint Germain. Earlier, Nagelsmann's side were held 1-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt, the German champions' third consecutive 1-1 draw, a little over two weeks out from travelling to PSG on February 14. "If you don't deliver the results, then you are in a results crisis," Nagelsmann told Sky Germany.

"There are worst things in life than that, but it's not a good run."

Sitting four points clear atop the table during the winter break, Bayern's lead has been cut to just one.

If Borussia Dortmund win on Sunday, four teams could be within three points of the Bavarians.

Two of the three draws have come against sides outside of the top four and the 35-year-old coach said his outfit had few opportunities left to find form before the trip to Paris.

"To be able to play big games, you also have to play the small ones in such a way that you are in a good run from a psychological point of view," Nagelsmann said.

"We don't have too much time left before the really big games to get into that run. So we have to start at some point. The first step is always the hardest."

PSG host Bayern in mid-February, with the return fixture in Munich on March 8 and the Germans are currently suffering with injuries to several key players.

Goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer and defender Lucas Hernandez are out for the remainder of the season, while Nagelsmann said it is unlikely injured forward Sadio Mane will return for the first leg.

