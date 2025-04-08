Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) are set to lock horns with Bengaluru FC on Saturday in the final of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK). While MBSG will be eyeing the coveted double, having already clinched the League Shield, the Blues are set to target the ISL Cup in order to convincingly cap off a captivating campaign under the tutelage of Gerard Zaragoza. Both these sides have embodied impeccable teamwork and collective brilliance that have propelled them to the summit clash.

However, when the stakes are exceedingly high, it is often the cutting-edge excellence of an individual that enables teams to differentiate against their opponents.

These are the players who could provide their teams the necessary X-factor to sign off from the season on a resounding high.

Jamie Maclaren has been a revelation in his debut ISL season, netting 11 goals and notching two assists in 24 appearances, recording a conversion rate of 35.48%. His defined role upfront results in him embracing a limited responsibility in the final third, contributing minimally in the build-up and instead banking on his tremendous efficiency to get MBSG strikes consistently.

Maclaren hasn't struck the back of the net in either of his two appearances against Bengaluru FC, though.

The talismanic Sunil Chhetri has had a record-equalling season, scoring 14 goals and bagging two assists in 27 matches. The 40-year-old has defied expectations by matching the numbers of his personal best season from 2017-18 (14G, 2A), and has carried his form into the playoffs, heading the strike against FC Goa in the semi-final that handed the Blues a place in the summit fixture.

Lalengmawia Ralte has been a powerhouse at the centre of the park for MBSG, playing 21 games and averaging 47 passes per match at 83% accuracy. The midfielder has produced 14 goal-scoring opportunities, making 17 clearances, and 31 interceptions, emerging victorious in 106 duels, in addition to rounding off 131 recoveries.

He has won the third-most tackles (48) in the competition, and his only goal so far for the Mariners was the decisive one in the semifinal that sent MBSG into the final. Jose Molina will bank on the ex-Mumbai City FC star to stimulate them into dictating the flow of the proceedings in the middle.

Rahul Bheke has been an inspired signing made by Bengaluru FC in the summer, in a move that has paid rich dividends over the course of the season.

The seasoned defender has been vital to their philosophy of building attacks up from the back, averaging 50 passes per game at 85% accuracy. He has won 18 tackles and 44 aerial duels, alongside registering 15 blocks, 26 interceptions, and 80 recoveries.

His 121 clearances have been essential in enabling the Blues to keep 10 clean sheets, whereas the 34-year-old has also come in handy in the final third with three goals to his name.

The last time Bengaluru FC won the ISL title, it was Bheke who headed home the winner in the final.

The MBSG defender has been dynamic on both ends of the field this season, making the third-most interceptions (46) and scoring six goals, only behind Chhetri (14) and Brison Fernandes (7) amongst Indian players. Subhasish Bose has been an excellent leader, winning an astonishing 152 duels, demonstrating his willingness to commit to tough situations, and winning the ball back for his side, as enumerated by his 44 victorious tackles too.

Bengaluru FC will naturally have plans in place to cut down Bose's impact both defensively and on the offensive front, something that he would have to navigate to power his team to a historic ISL Cup title in front of their home crowd. Both teams have shown consistency and peerless promise thus far.

The aforementioned players look all set to play a pivotal part in propping up the performances required to get them that one last push and lay their hands on the ISL Cup.

