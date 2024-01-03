Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Wednesday parted ways with their head coach Juan Ferrando after the club's poor run of form in the Indian Super League. Technical director Antonio Habas was made the interim head coach, starting with the Kalinga Super Cup next week, the Indian Super League franchise announced. Ferrando was appointed the Mariners' head coach in December 2021, joining the Kolkata heavyweights from FC Goa.

Under him, Mohun Bagan won the ISL title last season and made the AFC Cup inter-zonal semi-finals. Mohun Bagan also won the Durand Cup with Ferrando at the helm of affairs this season.

"Thanks to Juan Ferrando for winning this year's Durand Cup and ISL 2022-23," Mohun Bagan said in a brief statement.

The iconic club's performance dipped this season as they made a group stage exit from the AFC Cup, and slumped to fifth position in the ISL standings after three defeats in a row.

Habas previously managed ATK Mohun Bagan during the ISL 2021-22 season and he was the first head coach to win two ISL titles.

Advertisement

The Spaniard began his journey with Atletico de Kolkata during the inaugural 2014 edition and became the first head coach to win the ISL title.

He had a stint with FC Pune City later on before returning to India to join ATK FC, leading them to the ISL title during the 2019-20 season.

Habas was back at ATK Mohun Bagan the following season and guided them to the ISL final. He parted ways with the Mariners midway during the 2021-22 season with Ferrando taking charge.

Ahead of the ongoing season, Habas made a return to the Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise, this time as the technical director.

Mohun Bagan are clubbed with arch-rivals East Bengal in the Kalinga Super Cup. The Mariners will begin their campaign on January 9.

The arch-rivals will lock horns against each other on January 19.