 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino To Miss Champions League Second Leg Against Barcelona

Updated: 06 May 2019 17:29 IST

Jurgen Klopp will also be without Roberto Firmino due to a groin injury as Liverpool face the challenge of trying to overturn a 0-3 1st leg deficit.

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino To Miss Champions League Second Leg Against Barcelona
Mohamed Salah sustained a head knock in the match against Newcastle United. © AFP

Liverpool will be without top scorer Mohamed Salah for Tuesday's Champions League semi-final, second leg against Barcelona after manager Jurgen Klopp revealed he was concussed in a 3-2 win at Newcastle on Saturday. The Egyptian was stretchered off at St James' Park due to a head knock sustained as he challenged Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka for a high ball. "It's a concussion so that means he would not even be allowed to play. So that's it," said Klopp at his pre-match press conference on Monday.

"He feels OK but it is not good enough from a medical point of view that is all. He's desperate (to play) everything but we cannot do it."

Klopp will also be without Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino due to a groin injury as his side face the huge challenge of trying to overturn a 3-0 first leg deficit to make the Champions League final for a second consecutive season.

"Two of the world's best strikers are not available tomorrow night and we have to score four goals against Barcelona to go through after 90 minutes," added Klopp.

"It doesn't make life easier, but as long as we have 11 players on the pitch, we will try it."

Comments
Topics : Mohamed Salah Liverpool Football Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino on Tuesday
  • Salah suffered a head injury in the match against Newcastle United
  • Roberto Firmino sustained a groin injury
Related Articles
Mohamed Salah Forced Off By Blow To Head At Newcastle United
Mohamed Salah Forced Off By Blow To Head At Newcastle United
Liverpool Strike Late To Beat Newcastle, Regain Premier League Lead
Liverpool Strike Late To Beat Newcastle, Regain Premier League Lead
Liverpool
Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk Wins PFA Player Of Year Award
Premier League: Gone In 15 seconds As Five-Goal Liverpool Regain Top Spot
Premier League: Gone In 15 seconds As Five-Goal Liverpool Regain Top Spot
Cardiff City Manager Scores Mohamed Salah Tumble "9.9" Amid Latest Diving Accusation
Cardiff City Manager Scores Mohamed Salah Tumble "9.9" Amid Latest Diving Accusation
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.