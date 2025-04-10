Liverpool are making progress on talks over a new contract for Mohamed Salah and the Premier League leaders are increasingly confident he will stay at Anfield next season, according to reports on Wednesday. The 32-year-old Egypt international is out of contract at the end of this season along with Liverpool team-mates Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold. While Alexander-Arnold has been linked strongly with a free transfer to Real Madrid, Van Dijk said after Sunday's 3-2 loss to Fulham that negotiations were progressing over a much-discussed new deal for the club captain.

It is understood no agreement has yet been struck but there is optimism Salah and Van Dijk will extend their contracts.

Salah is the top scorer in the Premier League this season with 27 goals and has netted 243 times in 394 appearances for the Reds since joining the club from Roma in 2017.

He has won the Champions League with Liverpool and helped the club end a 30-year English title drought in 2020, lifting eight trophies in total during his time on Merseyside.

The two-time African footballer of the year has been linked with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia but has always made it clear his preferred option was to remain at Liverpool.

In November, Salah said he was "probably more out than in" at Liverpool before suggesting a deal was "far away" a month later.

